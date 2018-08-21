Enter for a Chance to win a Trip for two to Munich !

Enter for a chance to win a trip for 2 to Munich for Oktoberfest in 2018! Don’t miss out on this once in a lifetime oppurtunity! Also don’t forget to buy your tickets for this years Cleveland Oktoberfest here.

Enter the contest here!

SWEEPSTAKES PRIZE PACKAGE
  • Roundtrip Airfare for Two
  • Two Nights Accommodations
  • VIP Evening in Paulaner’s Oktoberfest Tent
  • The trip will take place between 9/21/19 – 10/6/19

The deadline to enter is September 3, 2018.