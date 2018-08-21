× Download: Too early to be seeing Halloween candy on store shelves?

CLEVELAND – We’ve barely gotten through the back-to-school season and the store shelves are stocked with Halloween candy.

So while some folks haven’t even decided on their costumes yet, they can start stocking up on their candy stash.

Retail experts say the practice of early holiday displays – and not just for Halloween – is reaching new extremes in an era of intense competition.

“I can say in the past 20 years I’ve never seen Halloween candy being sold this early,” said Phil Lempert, a consumer trends analyst and founder of the website Supermarket Guru.

What do you think? Too early? Or no big deal?

