Dad surprises 2-year-old with beautiful father-daughter dance in hospital as toddler battles cancer

ATLANTA — Video of a very touching moment between a father and his little girl has gone viral.

The video, taken by Christina Thompson, shows two-year-old Phoenix’s dad surprising her in the hospital after a chemotherapy treatment.

According to a GoFundMe page, Phoenix was diagnosed with leukemia on August 2. She is being treated in Atlanta.

After a recent treatment, Phoenix’s dad, Brett, showed up to her hospital room dressed in a suit, all ready to dance. Phoenix was dressed in a princess gown.

The two danced to Tim McGraw’s “My Little Girl.”

Christina posted on Facebook about the special moment:

“Today on Phee’s last day of chemo on her first round and Daddy came to visit. Little did we know he had some surprises for us. I mean honestly I don’t think I could have picked a better man for my kids. At 2 years old this is hard on her on her family and the people that love her. These little moments make these times not so hard. A nurse came in and was like a volunteer dropped these dresses off I grabbed Pheonix one I TOTALLY believed her but really Brett had brought it. Brett thank you for being just what our children need. Did I mention she really loves her daddy.”

The GoFundMe account says Brett and Christina have four other children. Brett has been taking off work to care for the other children and also driving back and forth to be with Christina and Phoenix.

