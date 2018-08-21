Cedar Point to begin ‘next chapter’ today at 2 p.m.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — It’s a cryptic tweet that has amusement park enthusiasts scratching their heads.
On Monday, Cedar Point tweeted a picture of a wooden pencil with the words, “We begin writing out next chapter…tomorrow at 2pm.”
A man by the name of Daniel responded that “Wood pencil means wood coaster. #2 pencil means 200ft. The only 200ft coaster was Son of Beast. SoB revival confirmed.”
He admitted he was being “outrageous just for kicks” in his tweet.
Another person guessed that “Geauga Lake is coming back!”
Tom Vendeland respnoded, “I’m not gonna be able to sleep tonight, what does this mean Cedar Point??”
We’ll all find out what the announcement is when Cedar Point makes it today at 2 p.m.