Cedar Point to begin ‘next chapter’ today at 2 p.m.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — It’s a cryptic tweet that has amusement park enthusiasts scratching their heads.

On Monday, Cedar Point tweeted a picture of a wooden pencil with the words, “We begin writing out next chapter…tomorrow at 2pm.”

We begin writing our next chapter…tomorrow at 2pm. āœļø šŸ“– āœļø šŸšØ pic.twitter.com/Nsb5WuRJNS — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) August 20, 2018

A man by the name of Daniel responded that “Wood pencil means wood coaster. #2 pencil means 200ft. The only 200ft coaster was Son of Beast. SoB revival confirmed.”

Wood pencil means wood coaster. #2 pencil means 200ft. The only 200ft coaster was Son of Beast. SoB revival confirmed — Daniel Pancake Paczak (@daniel_pancake_) August 20, 2018

He admitted he was being “outrageous just for kicks” in his tweet.

Another person guessed that “Geauga Lake is coming back!”

Geauga Lake is coming back! — Robert Kainec (@Kainofury) August 20, 2018

Tom Vendeland respnoded, “I’m not gonna be able to sleep tonight, what does this mean Cedar Point??”

Iā€™m not gonna be able to sleep tonight, what does this mean Cedar Point?? — Tom Vendeland (@TomVEland) August 21, 2018

We’ll all find out what the announcement is when Cedar Point makes it today at 2 p.m.