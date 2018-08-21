Cedar Point to begin ‘next chapter’ today at 2 p.m.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — It’s a cryptic tweet that has amusement park enthusiasts scratching their heads.

On Monday, Cedar Point tweeted a picture of a wooden pencil with the words, “We begin writing out next chapter…tomorrow at 2pm.”

We begin writing our next chapter…tomorrow at 2pm. ✍️ 📖 ✏️ 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Nsb5WuRJNS — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) August 20, 2018

A man by the name of Daniel responded that “Wood pencil means wood coaster. #2 pencil means 200ft. The only 200ft coaster was Son of Beast. SoB revival confirmed.”

Wood pencil means wood coaster. #2 pencil means 200ft. The only 200ft coaster was Son of Beast. SoB revival confirmed — Daniel Pancake Paczak (@daniel_pancake_) August 20, 2018

He admitted he was being “outrageous just for kicks” in his tweet.

Another person guessed that “Geauga Lake is coming back!”

Geauga Lake is coming back! — Robert Kainec (@Kainofury) August 20, 2018

Tom Vendeland respnoded, “I’m not gonna be able to sleep tonight, what does this mean Cedar Point??”

I’m not gonna be able to sleep tonight, what does this mean Cedar Point?? — Tom Vendeland (@TomVEland) August 21, 2018

We’ll all find out what the announcement is when Cedar Point makes it today at 2 p.m.