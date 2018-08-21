Cedar Point announces Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island coming next summer

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point on Tuesday announced a new attraction coming next summer.

The park says The Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island opens in summer 2019.

Here is how Cedar Point describes the new attraction:

“Grab your map and prepare for a minute-by-minute real-life adventure, where you and others are challenged, questioned and pushed to the limits in both brain and brute power. Be immersed in interactive encounters with the island inhabitants, push yourself with physically active challenges that test your resourcefulness and fortitude! It’s your job to discover and uncover all that you can; to solve the mystery surrounding the Forbidden Frontier, and return to tell the tale. Every ending is different and determined by you and the secrets you unlock!”

Cedar Point says the “secrets” of the frontier will be revealed as it unlocks the adventure map; head back to the park’s website for updates and more.

The new attraction will be included in the price of admission.

The amusement park also announced on social media that Dinosaurs Alive! will be closing on September 3.

**More on Cedar Point**