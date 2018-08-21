Browns QB Baker Mayfield uses tiger, Rolls Royce to announce new underwear deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is now also an underwear model.

Oh: he’s also giving away 500 free pairs of underwear to celebrate. They even come in Browns colors! (And Oklahoma Sooners colors).

Mayfield announced his new partnership Tuesday via twitter with a ‘The Hangover’-inspired photo of himself standing next to a Rolls Royce and a tiger.

Excited to announce my partnership with @PSDunderwear! Giving away 500 free pairs today. Tiger not included 😂. Give them a follow and shop my collection! https://t.co/Xy4RsMtas1 pic.twitter.com/6lt56PeWjw — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) August 21, 2018

PSD Underwear also tweeted about it — with a different photo.

Welcome to the PSD fam @bakermayfield ! Wait till you see his collection…🔥🏈 pic.twitter.com/VXKqcOJ60T — PSD Underwear (@PSDunderwear) August 21, 2018

Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy last season at Oklahoma after he passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns. The Browns chose him over several other top-tier college QBs in April’s draft.

Fans can sign up to be notified when the underwear line is available and to win a pair of free underwear by clicking here.

JUST IN: @bakermayfield announces underwear sponsorship with @PSDunderwear with epic “Hangover” photo. Pre-order for underwear in Browns and Sooners colors. pic.twitter.com/Kcri59x1go — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 21, 2018