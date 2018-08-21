Browns QB Baker Mayfield uses tiger, Rolls Royce to announce new underwear deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is now also an underwear model.

Oh: he’s also giving away 500 free pairs of underwear to celebrate. They even come in Browns colors! (And Oklahoma Sooners colors).

Mayfield announced his new partnership Tuesday via twitter with a ‘The Hangover’-inspired photo of himself standing next to a Rolls Royce and a tiger.

PSD Underwear also tweeted about it — with a different photo.

Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy last season at Oklahoma after he passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns. The Browns chose him over several other top-tier college QBs in April’s draft.

Fans can sign up to be notified when the underwear line is available and to win a pair of free underwear by clicking here. 

