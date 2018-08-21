Bird scooter company ‘voluntarily pausing’ operations in Cleveland

The electric scooter-sharing service Bird is “pausing operations” in Cleveland.

Bird released the following statement regarding the scooters on Tuesday:

“We are voluntarily pausing our operations in Cleveland. However, we have had productive conversations with Councilman Kerry McCormack and community members, and are hopeful that we will be able to collaborate with the City on their permitting process so that Bird can be a reliable, affordable, and environmentally friendly transportation option for the community.”

The scooters arrived in Cleveland last month.

In a message addressed to Bird Rides Inc., earlier this month, Cleveland’s law director ordered all scooters be removed from the public right of way which includes, streets sidewalks and other public property the night of Aug. 10. According to the law director, there were no permits for the scooters placed throughout the city.

Cleveland State University on Monday informed their students that the scooters are unauthorized on campus and that they were requesting “immediate removal” by Bird.

And on Saturday, a 21-year-old woman was hit and killed while riding one of the scooters downtown.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 9th and St.Clair. Police say the driver of a Chevy Cruze, Scott McHugh, 19, was driving in the excess of the posted speed of 25 miles per hour when he hit the back of the scooter, throwing the victim onto the road.

Jenasia Summers, 21, was taken to MetroHealth, where she died.

According to Cleveland police, McHugh was under the influence of drugs at the time. He faces a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide.

The service works through the Bird smart phone app, where riders can locate scooters. Rides start at $1, plus $0.15 a minute. They got a maximum of 15 mph, last 15 miles on a charge and are only available during the day. The scooters are intended for bike lanes and streets, not sidewalks.

Users must provide a valid driver’s license, and be 18 and over.

Bird already operates in more than 20 cities across the country, including Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio.

