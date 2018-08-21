× Bank robbery suspect mistakenly released from jail in custody again

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland office of the FBI has announced that a bank robbery suspect who was mistakenly released from the Lucas County Jail has been captured.

Don Ellis Jr., 28, faced federal bank robbery charges for holding up a Fifth Third in Toledo on Monday. According to court records, he indicated he had a gun and threatened employees.

He was using the name of his cellmate, Antwon Moore, when he was released at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 15.

The FBI took Ellis into custody on Monday, August 20 as he was leaving a Detroit hotel room.

He faces new federal charges of escaping from the corrections center.

In addition, the FBI also arrested Kevia Johnson of Toledo for assisting in Ellis’ escape.

An investigation revealed a series of phone calls between the pair. On the calls, they discussed a plan for Ellis to use his cellmate’s name in order to get out of jail. He gave the name to a bail bondsman and was released.

