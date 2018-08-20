The Teacher Appreciation Song gives shout-out to the ‘real MVPs’

DALTON, Georgia — It’s already the start of a new school year and the perfect time for a shout-out to all of the wonderful teachers out there.

They are so awesome, one musician decided to write a song — “The Teacher Appreciation Song” — as a tribute to them.

Ben Honeycutt of Dalton, Georgia, told FOX 8 News he, like countless others out there, has family and friends who are teachers; he also had a few teachers who made a significant impact in his life.

“That combined with the fact that my daughter was about to start 2nd grade this year, I was just feeling extra appreciative of teachers and all the hard work they do for our kids. And a lot of times, I think they’re probably under-appreciated, and they don’t receive much recognition for the amazing role they play in students,” he told us.

Ben said he thought a fun little song would be a good way to show teachers some love.

And, it’s a hit! Since being posted earlier this month, it’s been shared thousands of times on social media and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Ben, who has been a singer and songwriter for almost 20 years, said it’s been “pretty crazy” to know so many people are watching something he wrote and recorded in his dining room with his phone.

“Without teachers, we’d all be dumb creatures” t-shirts are available online, here, with a portion of sales going back into local schools.