Suspect pulls knife on employees at Akron Dollar General Store

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Police are asking the public for help finding the suspect who robbed a Dollar General Store at knifepoint over the weekend.

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday, the suspect entered the store, gathered a few food items and then went up to the checkout counter. As he was checking out, he pulled a 3-4 inch blade knife out and demanded money from the register. The clerk gave him some cash, and he ran from the store.

The suspect is described as 22-30 years old, 5’8″-5’10” and 160-220 pounds. He has a goatee and was wearing a black hat with the letter T on the front, a white t-shirt with “Property of the Marines” written on it and green or gray shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information on this suspect to contact them.