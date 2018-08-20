Suspect in death of Mentor police officer indicted

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -The man accused of killing Mentor Officer Mathew Mazany in a hit-and-run accident has been indicted on five counts in connection with that case.
Brian Anthony, 24, was indicted on August 17 on a charge of vehicular homicide in the June 24 death of Mazany.
In addition to that, Anthony was also indicted on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failing to proceed with due caution and/or failure to change lanes when approaching a stationary public safety vehicle displaying emergency lights and two counts of failing to stop after an accident.
Anthony hit Mazany with his Jeep along Route 2 while the officer was conducting a traffic stop last month, according to police. Investigators found his vehicle at the Mentor Lagoons a few hours later. Prosecutors also say he tested positive for heroin, fentanyl, morphine, codeine and ethanol.
Anthony is currently being held in the Lake County Jail in lieu of bail.