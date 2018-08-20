Suspect in death of Mentor police officer indicted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -The man accused of killing Mentor Officer Mathew Mazany in a hit-and-run accident has been indicted on five counts in connection with that case.

Brian Anthony, 24, was indicted on August 17 on a charge of vehicular homicide in the June 24 death of Mazany.

In addition to that, Anthony was also indicted on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failing to proceed with due caution and/or failure to change lanes when approaching a stationary public safety vehicle displaying emergency lights and two counts of failing to stop after an accident.

Anthony hit Mazany with his Jeep along Route 2 while the officer was conducting a traffic stop last month, according to police. Investigators found his vehicle at the Mentor Lagoons a few hours later. Prosecutors also say he tested positive for heroin, fentanyl, morphine, codeine and ethanol.

Anthony is currently being held in the Lake County Jail in lieu of bail.

Read more on this here.