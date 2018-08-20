Sun to start, but clouds and rain are on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Our hazy sunshine Sunday was courtesy of the wildfires in British Columbia. The smoke will head out of here overnight.

Take a look at your overnight Hour-By-Hour Forecast:



Monday, sunshine will kick off the day, followed increasing high clouds ahead of our next rain-maker. It’ll be a warm one! Temperatures top out in the low possibly mid 80’s. It’ll be humid too…That changes soon!

Our next system moves in Monday night with a series of fronts. First up, a warm front, followed by two cold fronts. There is a slight chance of a spotty shower in the evening otherwise, you can expect a few showers with isolated thunder Monday night. We’ll have periods of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday more numerous as the day goes on. Some may turn strong to severe…Stay tuned.

Cooler, more fall-like air will filter in behind the front and sunshine takes over by the latter part of the week. After a brief cool down we’re warming back up as we head into the last week of August!

