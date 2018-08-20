× Ohio State University trustees to meet Wednesday to discuss Urban Meyer investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday at 9 a.m. to discuss the Urban Meyer investigation, according to the university.

The meeting will be convened in public session before going into executive session for the entire discussion on personnel matters.

According to the university, the investigative team will share its findings to the board today during an informational briefing. Monday’s briefing is to ensure board members are prepared to discuss the matter on Wednesday.

On Friday, the university said that following deliberations with the board “and appropriate time for consideration” President Michael Drake will announce his decision.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave and is being investigated by an independent group to determine whether or not he knew about the allegations of abuse against former assistant coach Zach Smith in 2015.

