Occasional showers and thunderstorms

Our next system moves in tonight with a series of fronts. First up: a warm front, followed by two cold fronts.

We’ll have periods of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday; more numerous as the day goes on. Some may turn strong to severe, especially east of I-77…Stay tuned.

Here is a hour-by-hour outlook through early Tuesday morning:

Cooler, more fall-like air will filter in behind the front and sunshine takes over by the latter part of the week.

After a brief cool-down we’re warming back up as we head into the last week of August!

