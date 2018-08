MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Fat Head’s Brewery will open their new Beer Hall and Restaurant in Middleburg Heights on Monday.

The massive building will house a custom brewhouse from Germany, a new bottling and packaging operation, a distribution center, a beer museum and a 250-seat bar and restaurant. Visitors will be able to take self-guided tours.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Brewery will open for business at 11 a.m.