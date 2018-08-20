Ashland woman who went back to work after 4-year-old daughter shot sentenced to 6 months jail time

ASHLAND, Ohio – An Ashland woman who went back to work and delayed care after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times with a rifle was sentenced to 6 months in jail with work release and 3 years of supervised probation on child endangerment charges Monday.

Alyssa Edwards came home after learning of the shooting March 3, bandaged her daughter and returned to work. Prosecutors say she decided to take her to the hospital later that day when she noticed urine trickling from a stomach wound.

In addition to the 180 days in jail, Edwards was ordered to pay court costs and complete 25 hours of community service.

The children were alone when the shooting occurred. The girl has since recovered.

