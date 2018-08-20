Immigration debate takes center stage at MTV Video Music Awards with human wall

NEW YORK– With a human wall, the immigration debate took center stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in a performance criticizing the Trump administration’s policy of separating families at the border.

Wearing white T-shirts reading “We Are All Human Beings,” more than two dozen immigrant children and their parents joined Logic and Ryan Tedder on stage Monday night.

The children, including some younger kids who appeared intimidated by the crowd, stood in a line, some swaying and clapping to Logic’s new song, “One Day.” He debuted it Friday with a new music video based on true stories of separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On stage, their parents came out from behind, simulating reunions. The protesters hoisted faux candles in the air as the song concluded.

President Trump dropped the policy more than a month ago after a political firestorm.

**Continuing coverage**