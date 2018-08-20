High school football player injured in crash speaks out from hospital bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH, Ohio-- A local high school football player is speaking to FOX 8 from his hospital bed saying he is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he has received from his team and community.

“I can’t believe all the people who have reached out and either visited or called,” said Gavin Lowe. “It’s truly amazing. I can’t wait to get back and see everybody."

Lowe was seriously injured in a car crash last week. He suffered a broken back, broken pelvis, broken ribs and a fractured eye socket,

The 17-year-old Crestview High School student has been in a Columbus hospital since last Wednesday’s crash.

His mother, April, said her son is making remarkable progress. She said she believes the quick action by one of her son’s teammates helped save his life.

“His teammate, Austin Barcroft, saw the scene and ran to help Gavin,” April Lowe said. “His father said he never saw him move so fast. He was right there, made sure he was in a position so he could breathe and that is a huge reason he is doing so well now.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Lowe, and a 14-year-old passenger were driving home after football practice last Wednesday night when Lowe lost control, went off the side of the road into a ditch, hit a telephone pole and rolled over in a soybean field.

Investigators said the passenger was wearing his seat belt, and suffered minor injuries.

Lowe’s mother said her son was wearing his seat belt too, but he didn’t have it on correctly. She said he put the shoulder strap behind him.

She said that’s something he won’t do again.

Lowe, a senior wide receiver on the Crestview football team, will not be able to play this year but his coach, Dan Mager, designed a play just for him.

“We are going to have a tribute for first responders on Sept. 7 and we have Life Flight out of Cleveland going to be flying in our game ball.” Mager told FOX 8. “If everything goes right we are going to be presenting Gavin with the game ball that night. “

Lowe said that means so much to him.

“That’s going to be very special for me," Lowe said. “ I can’t thank my coach, Dan Mager, enough for everything he has done. I am not going to be out on the field playing with them but I will be there supporting them through everything, no matter what. That’s still my team; still my guys. “

Lowe is hoping to be released from the hospital soon. His family, friends, teachers and classmates are just relieved that Lowe and his passenger survived.

