FNTD Game of the Week #1 nominees

CLEVELAND — FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 22nd season and better than ever.

The 2018 season premiere of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, fueled by Conrad’s, kicks off this Friday, August 24 at 11:00 p.m.

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, Dan Coughlin and special guest host Jerod Cherry for highlights from more than 20 local high school football games.

But first, the FOX 8 sports team needs your help to select our FOX 8 Game of the Week.

Each week during the 2018 high school football regular season, we will nominate four great match-ups.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to cast their votes for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page.

The winning game will be announced live Thursday on FOX-8 News at 10:00 p.m.

Here are this week’s nominees :

A.) #3. ST. EDWARD (0-0) at #1. MENTOR (0-0)

B.) VALLEY FORGE (0-0) at NORTH OLMSTED (0-0)

C.) STREETSBORO (0-0) at KENSTON (0-0)

D.) #8. SOLON (0-0) at AURORA (0-0)

CLICK HERE for more ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ coverage.