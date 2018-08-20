Download: Should robot umpires be used in Major League Baseball?

CHICAGO – Some baseball fans – and even players – think that farming out some of the umpiring to technology.

There’s a growing movement, led by Chicago Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist, to turn those baseball rulings over to software. The proponents argue that an electronic strike zone would work much better than the human calls from behind the plate made by umps.

Professional tennis has used something like this in recent years. A robot is used to assist judges in determining if a ball is in or out.

