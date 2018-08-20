Dog found in Ashtabula County is worst case of abuse and neglect rescue group has ever seen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio-- A local dog rescue calls it the worst case of abuse and neglect it has seen.

Valor was found severely malnourished on the streets of Conneaut last week and is now recovering at Remi's Pet Recovery, a nonprofit rescue in Brook Park.

A veterinarian examined the eight to ten-year-old Monday morning, finding skin issues, ear infections, tumors across his body, parasites and dental problems.

Donations will pay for his care and medical bills, which are expected to reach into the thousands of dollars.

It will likely take months for him to be nursed back to health before he may ultimately go up for adoption.

“I'm at a loss for words, which doesn't happen often. One of the most horrific cases of neglect and abuse that I have ever seen, absolutely disgusting. There is no reason for a dog to get to that point. No reason, whatsoever,” said Vanessa Petrosky, founder of Remi’s Pet Recovery.

Petrosky said the case is a heartbreaking reminder that anyone who sees an animal in need should speak up before a dog reaches Valor's condition.

“You can't tell me nobody saw this dog. Speak up; say something. It is not that hard to make a phone call,” she said.

FOX 8 News contacted the Ashtabula Dog Warden and Ashtabula County Animal Protective League for more information about what may have led to Valor’s condition.

More information about how to donate to help Valor and about Remi’s Pet Recovery is available HERE.