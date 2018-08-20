Colorado baby born at 18:18 on 8-18-18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- A girl born in northern Colorado over the weekend has a pretty special birthday.

Luciana Castillo was born Aug. 18, 2018.

“She was two days late, actually,” her mother Erika Crespin told KDVR.

Lucy must have been waiting specifically for the 18. The date she was born, 8-18-18, is a palindrome, meaning it is the same forward as it is backward.

“When we were getting ready to push I was like 'At least she’ll be born on 8-18-18,'” Crespin said.

That was just the beginning of Lucy’s unique birth moment.

“We didn’t really think about it at the time, but when it was time to deliver, we’re like we’re really close to 18:18,” Crespin’s midwife Erin Staoesz said.

Lucy was born at 6:18 p.m. at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies. Because the hospital records births in military time, her official birthday is 8-18-18 at 18:18.

“It was really cool the way it happened. It was special,” Crespin said.

Lucy weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces and has a proud older sister, Liliana, who is 8 years old.

“I would say that 8 and 18 are our lucky numbers for us at this point,” Crespin said. “I think Lucy, in general, is special. The date is an added bonus.”