CLEVELAND-- Preseason game #3 for the Cleveland Browns is this Thursday. The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will come to FirstEnergy Stadium.

You can catch all the action on FOX 8. Our coverage begins with a pregame show at 7:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

The season opener is about three weeks away.

