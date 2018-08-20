× Bird scooters not welcome on Cleveland State University campus

CLEVELAND — Those controversial Bird scooters are not welcome on the campus of Cleveland State University.

In an email to campus community on Monday, CSU’s chief financial officer writes about the “recent unauthorized placement of electric “bird” scooters on campus.”

The email states the university has sent a letter to the company that operates the scooter rentals requesting the “immediate removal” of the vehicles.

The university says it will be storing the scooters that remain on CSU property until the company can get them.

The letter continues:

“Given the safety issues with these rentals, numerous cities across the country, including Cleveland, have banned their use and cautioned individuals not to utilize them on sidewalks and city streets. Our number one concern is your safety. Please use your best judgement to decide whether to ride these scooters.”

CSU asks students, faculty and staff to please let them know about any scooter rental stations or parked scooters on campus.

The Bird scooters arrived in Cleveland about 10 days ago. Shortly after hundreds were placed on sidewalks, city officials asked the company to remove the electric scooters. The biggest issue may have come down to permits. According to the city’s law director, there are no permits for scooters placed throughout the city.

Others argued the scooters could be dangerous if users ride them on the sidewalk. Bird requires adults to ride with a helmet in and in the roadway, but enforcement would likely fall outside of the company.

A Bird spokesperson earlier told FOX 8:

“Bird scooters are helping cities meet their goals of reducing carbon emissions and cutting car traffic. We are encouraged to see the people of Cleveland embrace our vehicles.”

