× Are you ready to take the physical challenge? Double Dare LIVE is coming to CLE

CLEVELAND-The family classic, Nickelodeon’s Double Dare, is coming to Cleveland.

Host Marc Summers and his beloved sidekick Robin Russo will be at Playhouse Square’s KeyBank State Theatre on November 11.

Double Dare Live will feature two teams made up of selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering brain-bending trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and ultimately facing the legendary obstacle course.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug 24, at 10:00 a.m.

“Hosting the Double Dare Live tour couldn’t be any more exciting, and I look forward to bringing the fun and messiness of Double Dare to audiences across the country,” said Marc Summers. “Doing the show again with my sidekick Robin will fulfill childhood dreams of the generation that grew up with us and introduce this classic show to the next generation.”

The brand-new Double Dare series premiered this summer. It premiered in 1986 on Nickelodeon and ran until 1993.

**More on Double Dare here**

A complete list of the Double Dare LIVE tour cities below:

NICKELODEON’S DOUBLE DARE LIVE FALL TOUR CITIES AND DATES :

Oct. 30 Fayetteville, NC Crown Complex

Nov. 1 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Nov. 2 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 3 Baltimore, MD UMBC Events Center

Nov. 4 Norfolk, VA Constant Convocation Center

Nov. 7 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

Nov. 8 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

Nov. 9 Nashville, TN TPAC

Nov. 10 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

Nov. 11 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square

Nov. 14 Hartford, CT The Bushnell

Nov. 15 Newark, NJ NJPAC

Nov. 16 Rochester, NY Auditorium Theatre

Nov. 17 Schenectady, NY Proctors Theatre

Nov. 18 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center