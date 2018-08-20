Akron police: grandfather shoots, kills grandson after argument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - A grandfather has been charged in the shooting death of his 22-year-old grandson after an argument inside an Akron home.

Police were called to a home on Rothrock Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening. When they arrived on the scene, they found Cody J. Czerpak, 22, of Rothrock Avenue, in the home with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police arrested Dann Schaffer, 61, of Rothrock Avenue. It was determined that Shaffer shot his grandson after an argument.

Schaffer was charged with murder and booked into the Summit County Jail.