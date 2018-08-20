Akron firefighters: fires that burned two homes looking ‘suspicious’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - Firefighters in Akron continue to investigate two fires that broke out in homes next to each other on Chittenden Street over the weekend.

The first home burned on Friday night. The second home burned less than 24 hours later on Saturday.

Investigators will be back on the scene Monday, according to Lt. Sierje Lash. They are still looking at the cause of both fires as "suspicious," but nothing has been ruled an arson yet. It was too early to determine what was used to start the fires.

The home that burned Friday was occupied. The one that burned Saturday was a vacant home.

Lt. Lash told Fox 8's Jessica Dill that one of the homes was so badly burned that it will be demolished.

41.058456 -81.488731