80 vacant and abandoned homes demolished in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND- The city of East Cleveland is getting rid of blighted houses throughout the city.

Throughout the past 10 weeks, demolition crews knocked down 80 vacant and abandoned homes.

The demolition was completed in a 15-block target area in the northwest portion of the city between Shaw Avenue, Manhattan Avenue, Scioto Avenue, and Hayden Avenue.

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon L. King joined Cuyahoga Land Bank President and General Counsel Gus Frangos Monday morning to showcase the results of their efforts to eliminate housing blight, increase neighborhood safety and stabilize neighborhoods through eventual revitalization efforts.