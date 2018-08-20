11-year-old boy from Gaza travels to Northeast Ohio for prosthetic leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- What 11-year-old Abdelrahman Nofel has been through is extraordinary.

“He’s a very active child and suddenly he’s an amputee. And then he’s in a foreign country without his family not speaking the language,” said Steve Sosebee, founder of the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.

According to Sosebee, Abdelrahman, also known as Abood, is a refugee who traveled over 6,000 miles to Akron for a new leg after being shot in the Gaza Strip in April.

“We were able to bring him for treatment from a prosthetics company called Yanke Bionics; we are grateful for them because they are doing it pro bono,” said Sosebee.

Abood arrived in Northeast Ohio Wednesday and met with the team with Yanke Bionics Monday.

“They will see which one he adjusts to better, and when he walks with the prototype, they will determine what kind of leg they are getting for him,” said Sosebee.

Sosebee and other volunteers are helping to care for Abood and translate Arabic for him while he’s in Northeast Ohio.

Abood says his favorite thing about Ohio is the food, especially burgers.