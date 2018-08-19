× Woman killed in electric scooter accident in Cleveland, alcohol believed to be factor

CLEVELAND – A 21-year-old woman was killed Saturday evening as she drove an electric scooter through downtown Cleveland.

Cleveland police report that the woman was driving her ICON G Electric scooter south on East 9th Street around 10 p.m. As she neared the intersection of 9th and St. Clair, the Chevy Cruze that was behind her driving “well in excess of the posted speed of 25 mph” hit the back of the scooter, throwing her onto the road.

She was taken to MetroHealth, where she was pronounced deceased from her injuries.

The driver of the Chevy, 19-year-old Scott McHugh, was not injured. He was taken to St. Vincent Charity Hospital for evaluation, but was released and then arrested on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide. He was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Police believe that alcohol played a role in this fatal crash.