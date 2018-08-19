When the Cleveland police say Jose Ramirez is safe….he’s safe

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians may have lost their Saturday game to the Baltimore Orioles. But it wasn’t due to a lack of umpiring.

Third baseman – and reigning home run GOAT for the Tribe – Jose Ramirez was sliding into third base. It was close….but take a good look at the “umpire” in the background. He clearly calls Ramirez safe on this signature base running move. And he was right!

He was also a Cleveland police officer working security at the game and not an official MLB umpire.

The 3rd base umpire is dressed a little different than usual today … 👮‍♂️ #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/sbhdtVGeQ1 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 18, 2018

But who are we to quibble with the call?

Cleveland police agreed with it:

Just calling it how we see it ⚾️-SAFE!!! @Indians https://t.co/8BF4hLcOXa — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) August 19, 2018

It was a special day at Progressive Field: the Indians retired Hall of Famer Jim Thome’s No. 25 before the game in front of a sold-out crowd of 35,003. It was Cleveland’s eighth sellout of the season.