When the Cleveland police say Jose Ramirez is safe….he’s safe

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians may have lost their Saturday game to the Baltimore Orioles. But it wasn’t due to a lack of umpiring.
Third baseman – and reigning home run GOAT for the Tribe – Jose Ramirez was sliding into third base. It was close….but take a good look at the “umpire” in the background. He clearly calls Ramirez safe on this signature base running move. And he was right!
He was also a Cleveland police officer working security at the game and not an official MLB umpire.
But who are we to quibble with the call?
Cleveland police agreed with it:
It was a special day at Progressive Field: the Indians retired Hall of Famer Jim Thome’s No. 25 before the game in front of a sold-out crowd of 35,003. It was Cleveland’s eighth sellout of the season.