Minnesota company now offers ‘fur-ternity leave’ to new pet owners

MINNEAPOLIS — A company in Minneasota now offers “fur-ternity leave” to new pet owners — meaning employees who have just gotten new pets can work from home.

According to Minnesota Public Radio News, Nina Hale, a digital marketing company in Minneapolis, just introduced the policy in their new benefits package.

The policy was inspired by a senior accounts manager, Connor McCarthy, who adopted a new puppy back in May. McCarthy reportedly wanted to be with his new furry friend while the puppy adjusted to its’ new home.

McCarthy reached out to his supervisor to discuss working from home options, according to MPRN. The executive vice president for client services, Allison McMenimen, approved McCarthy’s request quickly. She reportedly said that the request “tipped company leadership off that fur babies were just as important to their employees as human babies.”

Now, three months after McCarthy’s request, the company has made fur-ternity leave an official workplace benefit.

McMenimen told MPRN that fur-ternity leave is just “another step in helping employees start their families.”