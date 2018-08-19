Man arrested for photographing up women’s skirts at Crocker Park posts bond

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A man has posted bond after being arrested for taking pictures up women’s skirts at Crocker Park on August 10.

A witness reportedly contacted Westlake Police and provided a good description of the suspect. Police say they were able to catch the suspect, 28-year-old Dominique Williams, after he left the scene.

Surveillance video also confirmed that Williams had been “surreptitiously recording up victims’ skirts while they were shopping,” according to police.

Police say Williams denied the allegations at first, but later “justified his actions by saying that some people have photographic memories, he just saves his on his phone.”

Williams was reportedly charged through Rocky River Municipal Court with voyeurism and possession of criminal tools.

Investigators say they are still “attempting to identify further criminal actions by reviewing the [his] digital devices.”