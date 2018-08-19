Homicide unit, medical examiner investigates two violent crimes in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Members of the Homicide Unit and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating two incidents of violent crime in Cleveland.

Police say they responded to a call for an assault on the 1300 block of E. 85th Street around 11:24 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the victim was in the driveway of a home he was visiting when the suspect confronted him. The suspect then reportedly assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled the scene, according to officials.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, reportedly suffered blunt force trauma to his head and neck. Authorities say the man was transported to University Hospitals.

Officials are still searching for the suspect.

Police say they also responded to MetroHealth Medical Center around 3 a.m. Sunday. A 37-year-old man was reportedly transported to Metro after suffering multple gun shot wounds on the 3400 block of Storer Avenue.

Officials say the victim had been invovled in a verbal altercation with two men. The suspects reportedly shot the victim multiple times.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

More information will be provided on both incidents as it becomes available.