Hazy skies and warm temperatures to start your week

CLEVELAND -- A hazy Sunday evening on tap with a bit of a breeze early on for our northern communities. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 60’s.

Monday, more hazy sunshine with temperatures topping the low 80’s. It’ll be humid too…That’ll change soon.

Our next systems moves in Monday with a series of fronts. First up, a warm front, followed by two cold front. There is a slight chance of a spotty shower late afternoon into the evening. Scattered showers and thunder expected Monday night. We’ll have periods of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday some of which may turn strong to severe. Stay tuned.

Cooler, more fall-like air will filter in behind the front and sunshine rapidly takes over by the latter part of the week and next weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

