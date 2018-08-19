Family loses everything in Painesville Township house fire

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A family of four has lost their home and nearly all their belongings after a fire early Sunday morning.

Painesville Township Fire Department was called to North Shore Drive around 3 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Lt. Gordon Thompson says one of the family members said the back of the house was on fire and woke everyone else up.

“It was an accidental fire, it started on the exterior rear of the structure,” Thompson explained.

Numerous Lake County fire departments assisted with putting out the fire, according to a post on the Perry Joint Fire District’s Facebook page.

The family and their cat were able to get out of the home before the fire department arrived. The roof of the home collapsed and many of the walls were burned down to the studs.

“I can’t imagine losing everything that was so important to you, your childhood pictures, and all that I just feel horrible for them,” said Jacci Mancini, a neighbor.

The family is staying with a friend and neighbor temporarily. Mancini says she expects the neighborhood will rally around the family.

“We can feed them and take care of them and everything until insurance can figure out what they can do with their home,” she said.