Fall flavors flooding your coffee shops early this year

UNITED STATES — Calling all Pumpkin Spice Latte lovers! Dunkin’ Donuts is beating Starbucks to the fall craze by releasing their fall menu one day earlier.

Business Insider announced two weeks ago that Starbucks will be debuting their fall menu earlier than usual this year.

Last year Starbucks released the PSL on September 1, however, this year their fall menu is launcing on August 28. This menu includes the beloved PSL, as well as the Salted Carmal Mocha and the Tevana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte.

Starbucks also told Business Insider that they plan to release three new fall drinks — the Espresso-Mocha Cordusio, the Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro and the Iced Maple Pecan Latte with Cold Foam — on September 6.

However, Dunkin’ Donuts said in a press release Wednesday that their full fall lineup will launch August 27.

Dunkin’ Donuts is bringing back their Pumpkin and Maple Pecan flavored coffees, as well as debuting some new fall treats — Maple Cream Cheese Spread and the Apple Crisp Donut.

They are also bringing some of their customers’ favorite fall foods back to the menu, such as the Pumpkin Donut and Pumpkin Muffin, as well as many others. You can see the full list here.