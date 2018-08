CLEVELAND — Cleveland Fire Department is fighting a fire on the 1100 block of E. 175th Street.

According to a tweet from the department, crews are searching for victims and fighting flames.

Approx 1800hrs. #Cleveland #Firefighters from 6th Battalion working a HOUSE FIRE. 1100 block of E. 175 st. Crews searching for victims. Fighting flames. #saveLives#search #rescue

Engines 40,31,30

Ladders 31,30

Tech Rescue 1

Chief of the 6th Battalion. — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) August 19, 2018

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.