California wildfire contained after burning for 36 days

SAN FRANCISCO — The northern California fire that briefly closed Yosemite National Park during peak-tourism season is over after burning for 36 days.

According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the Ferguson Fire is 100% contained.

The wildfire started on July 13 and burned almost 97,000 acres. Two firefighters were killed in the fire.

Officials say while the containment is a significant milestone, there is still more work to be done.

The Fire Suppression repair is currently ongoing with the repair of hand and dozer fire lines, roads, trails and safety zones used during fire suppression efforts.

For more information on area recovery and visitation restrictions, visit the NWCG website.

