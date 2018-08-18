You can get paid to travel the world drinking gin

LONDON — A company is looking to hire someone to “go around the world in 80 days” tasting gin.

The gin brand Bombay Sapphire and hospitality firm Inception Group have teamed up to send a global ambassador around the world drinking gin.

The job was created to celebrate the launch of a new London bar called Mr Fogg’s Society of Exploration. The bar was inspired by the character of Phileas Fogg in Jules Verne’s victorian novel “Around the World in Eighty Days.”

The company says it will be sending “one successful candidate and their travelling companion of choice Around the World in 80 Days, following a route inspired by Jules Verne’s fictional explorer, Phileas Fogg.”

According to their website, “Phileas J. Fogg” is looking for someone to hand-deliver a collection of important items located around the world to London. “Fogg” writes that he will pay one lucky person “to travel on [his] behalf and at [his] expense, from Bombay to Hong Kong, Paris to New York, Japan to San Francisco.”

The selected individual will “accomplish this adventure between the dates of August 2018 and November 2018,” according to the website.

Applicants must be 21+ years old, have a valid passport and must be able to meet Fogg’s “indespensable essential criteria.” The criteria includes being an adevnturer, well-versed in social media, a good photographer, and a talented writer.

Applicants also must have read the novel “Around the World in Eighty Days.”

Applications are due by August 27. You can apply online here.