Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLINGTON, Ohio - Authorities in Wellington are investigating an early morning shooting.

Police tell Fox 8 that an employee was shot in the parking lot of the NN/Whirlaway Corporation on Bennett Street just before 4 a.m. The victim had just arrived at work. He was lifeflighted to MetroHealth in Cleveland, where he was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

Police have not released any suspect information and the case remains under investigation.