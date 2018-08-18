‘To see my uniform number being retired gives me chills’: Cleveland Indians honor baseball legend Jim Thome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians organization held a Jim Thome Day at Progressive Field Saturday afternoon in front of a sold out crowd.

Thome’s number 25 was retired and unveiled in the upper deck where it will remain permanently. Thome's number will be displayed in the upper deck of Progressive Field, between fellow Hall of Famers Bob Lemon's 21 and Larry Doby's 14.

His Baseball Hall of Fame plaque was also on display and will be erected in the ball park’s Heritage Park.

The Cleveland Indians said in a Facebook post, "No. 25 belongs to Jimmy! No one will ever wear that number again for the Cleveland Indians."

The crowd went wild when Thome stood at home plate, simulated hitting a home run, and then did a home run trot around the bases one last time.

His young son also ran the bases with him to thunderous cheers.

“To see my uniform number being retired gives me chills. That’s Field of Dreams stuff to me,” Thome said.

“Watching the ceremony to honor Thome gave me goosebumps,” said Indians fan Rich Giles, “I grew up watching him play in the 1990s. He was my favorite player. I’m so glad I was here today to see this ceremony to honor one of baseball’s all time greats."

Thome hit 612 home runs in his career. That’s eighth all time.

Thome was also honored last week by the Chicago White Sox — one of six teams he played for during his 22-year career.

