Sunflowers bloom early in Maria’s Field of Hope

AVON, Ohio -- Prayers from Maria organizers were surprised by an early bloom of sunflowers in Maria's Field of Hope in Avon.

The field's organizers say they didn't expect that to happen for another month.

Due to development in the Avon area, this is likely the last year for the sunflowers at this location, which makes this week's early bloom all that more special.

The sunflower field is now open to walk through every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Maria's field of Hope is located along I-90 in Avon.

Donations to the Prayers from Maria organization are also accepted at the field.

