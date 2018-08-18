Police say suspect in Summit County rest area murder now in custody

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The suspect in a murder at a Summit County rest area is in custody, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Paul D. Randall, Jr., 34, of Dolgeville, NY, is accused of running over Scott Reichard, 42, of North Olmsted, at a rest stop

On Friday, troopers initially responded to a fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian at an I-77N rest area in Bath Township at 11:17 p.m.. When they arrived at the rest area, witnesses told them that 2 men were involved in a verbal altercation. One of the men took the other’s car. As he drove away, he knocked the man to the ground, running him over, according to police.

OSHP said in a statement released Saturday night that they found Randall during a conducted traffic stop at 6:44 p.m. on I-70 near mile post 185 in Guernsey County.

Officials say a trooper recognized the vehicle from a law enforcement bulletin distributed earlier Saturday.

Randall was reportedly a passanger in a vehicle. Authorites say they believe that the driver may be Randall’s girlfriend.

Randall was taken into custody without incident and the driver was detained for questioning pending futher investigation, according to OSHP.

The patrol said they would like to thank the public for their support.

The suspect has been captured and is now in OSHP custody. Thank you for your support! pic.twitter.com/unitm7BFwP — Ohio State Patrol (@OSHP) August 18, 2018

According to authorities, the Randall and Reichard had no history and did not know each other.

Continuing coverage.