Ohio State Patrol looking for suspect in Summit County homicide

CLEVELAND – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for the suspect in a murder at a Summit County rest area.

Troopers were called out to an I-77N rest area in Bath Township Friday at 11:17 p.m. They initially were responding to a fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian. When the arrived at the rest area, witnesses told them that 2 men were involved in a verbal altercation. One of the men took the other’s car. As he drove away, he knocked the man to the ground, running him over.

The victim was identified as Scott Reichard, 42, of North Olmsted. His Ford F-350 truck was later found abandoned in a downtown Cleveland parking lot.

The suspect is Paul D. Randall, Jr, 34, of Dolgeville, NY. He is 6’1″ tall, weighs 245 pounds and has brown hair and eyes as well as a dark beard. When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans and a black or red shirt.

Troopers think that if he is not still in the Cleveland area, he may be trying to escape to New York.

They stress that Randall is considered dangerous and anyone seeing him should call 911 immediately and not try to approach him.