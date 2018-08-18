× Josh Gordon announces return to Cleveland Browns

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon said in an early Sunday morning tweet that he is returning to the team.

Gordon has been undergoing treatment for long-standing drug and alcohol addictions. He was not in Cleveland for the start of the team’s training camp in July.

In his tweet, Gordon thanked the Cleveland fans as well as the Browns’ organization. He admitted that his recovery has not been an easy one.

Dear Cleveland Browns and NFL family, Thank you for your love, support, and most importantly your patience as I took the time needed to ensure my overall mental and physical health. More specifically, I would like to thank the NFL, NFLPA, the entire Cleveland Browns organization, the University of Florida, and my friend and business manager Michael Johnson Jr for playing such pivotal roles during this process. This has by no means been an easy road and I'm extremely grateful to have all of you in my life.

Absent Browns WR Gordon in contact with teammate As I humbly return to being a member of this team with an opportunity to get back to playing this game I love, I realize in order for me to reach my full potential my primary focus must remain on my sobriety and mental well-being. Let’s get to work! Much love, JG

The Browns released a statement from General Manager John Dorsey:

First off, we are pleased for Josh. His overall health and well-being is what is most important. We commend Josh for his hard work, commitment and focus on becoming the best version of himself. We are glad Josh has reached a point where he can return to our organization, be in our building and be around his teammates. As he assimilates back to our team, Josh will initially participate in meetings and conditioning and will gradually resume all football activities as deemed appropriate.

A league spokesman said he has not been suspended, and remained confident that Gordon, who has been suspended multiple times by the NFL for drug violations, would return at some point.

The 27-year-old Gordon has played in only 10 games since leading the league with 1,646 yards receiving yards in 2013.

Gordon is in Stage 3 of the league’s substance-abuse program and faces another indefinite ban for any violation.

