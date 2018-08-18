× Indians retire Hall of Famer Jim Thome’s No. 25

CLEVELAND — Hall of Famer Jim Thome‘s No. 25 has been retired by the Cleveland Indians.

The club’s career home run leader, Thome was honored during a ceremony Saturday before the Indians hosted Baltimore. Thome belted 337 of his 612 homers during two stints with the Indians and his powerful swing helped the club rise from a perennial laughingstock to one of baseball’s best teams in the 1990s.

Thome’s number will be displayed in the upper deck of Progressive Field, between fellow Hall of Famers Bob Lemon’s 21 and Larry Doby’s 14.

It’s been a summer of celebrations for Thome, who was enshrined in Cooperstown last month. He was honored last week by the Chicago White Sox — one of six teams he played for during his 22-year career.

Thome broke in with the Indians as a third baseman in 1991. He was part of a young group of talented players who helped the Indians end a 41-year playoff drought and make the World Series in 1995 and 1997.

