Cool temperatures overnight, warm temperatures & sunny skies expected Sunday

CLEVELAND - Showers and thunderstorms are basically over for the rest of the weekend. There is a small risk before sunset for our extreme southern counties where the front is hanging out. It’s muggy though! Partly to mostly clear skies overnight with temps falling into the low to mid 60’s.

Tomorrow will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80’s. Enjoy an average summer August weekend day!

Next shot of rain will develop Monday into Tuesday. Cooler, more fall like air will filter in behind the front and sunshine rapidly takes over as we head into the latter part of the week and next weekend.

