Absolutely stunning! New glass-bottomed bridge opens in China

BENXI CITY, China -- A new glass-bottomed suspension bridge has opened in northeast China Friday.

It's almost the length of four football fields and is 158 meters high; that's about 170 yards.

More than 10,000 people showed up to the bridge's grand opening opening, taking the first steps across the thick glass, according to CCTV.

The bridge stretches between two cliffs over a canyon and offers panoramic views of waterfalls, dramatic mountains and clouds.

China has dozens of these dizzying transparent walkways.