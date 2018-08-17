Weather: Chance of scattered p.m. showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was more of the same summer pattern we’ve experienced: lots of clouds, humid, a little sun, and a few passing showers. Not much will change here in the next 24-36 hours.

A cold front slowly nudges eastward today with additional rain/thunder. It is looking more likely that it doesn’t make a clean sweep to the east of our neighborhoods until Saturday afternoon.

Highs will hover near the seasonal-average high temperatures throughout rest of the week. Right now, your weekend looks dry with the exception of a few lingering showers Saturday morning.

Consequently, the pick day is Sunday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: